Maroon Baboon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Maroon Baboon.
Maroon Baboon strain effects
Maroon Baboon strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
Maroon Baboon reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
G........E
August 4, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This was around 745pm, I was done with work, gym and now about to drop in hot in Warzone. I noticed I kept getting top 5, so I decided to take a puff of the magical dragon. So I fed the dragon with some maroon baboon and took a hit, everything else after that was history. Dropped in one last time before knocking out on my computer table and came out with that DUB! I ended up knocking out on the couch soon after, unfortunately didn’t make it to the bedroom. On a serious note, This is one of my favorite strains I’ve smoked. It def helped with my aches after the gym. And defffff helped with the sleep
R........A
November 4, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
man this strain is not to be cusumed by a novice. high starts modest and increases throughout the session. in other words I'm stuck on the couch frfr🤣🤣 and I'm not a novice. great taste, even greater high.. enjoy
M........r
July 7, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Good smell good taste okay high but doesn’t last long
s........4
January 13, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Dry eyes
as someone who takes hormones, I was grateful for the arousal side effect, but mostly happy that it did actually make me relaxed and sleepy
l........d
April 19, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
one of my favorite go to 1g prerolls by gleaf over the past year. Always solid. Terps & thc% have always been balanced with consistent effects. Leveling me out, calming, and a long lasting body high. Definitely a strong indica , uplifting but relaxing. Very noticable pain relief as well with the dominant Caryophyllene terp. Recommend for something chill. Not completely debilitating high, still very funcional. Doesn't take long to feel effects 5-20min. Seshed with friends many times with this pre & I've received nothing but positive feedback. Only have experienced this strain in 1g dose pre rolls, would love to try in other forms.
P........4
January 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I looooove the smell and taste of this strain
q........y
August 18, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
this is one of my faves of all timeee. i struggle with nausea/ anxiety/ depression/ insomnia and this guy holds me downnn
v........9
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Pretty solid strain, like grease mokey high is pretty good overall. Had it as badder from evok (OK). High is for sure a head high more so than a body high. Overall would buy again.