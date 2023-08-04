This was around 745pm, I was done with work, gym and now about to drop in hot in Warzone. I noticed I kept getting top 5, so I decided to take a puff of the magical dragon. So I fed the dragon with some maroon baboon and took a hit, everything else after that was history. Dropped in one last time before knocking out on my computer table and came out with that DUB! I ended up knocking out on the couch soon after, unfortunately didn’t make it to the bedroom. On a serious note, This is one of my favorite strains I’ve smoked. It def helped with my aches after the gym. And defffff helped with the sleep