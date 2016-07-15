ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Martian Candy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Martian Candy.

Reviews

28

Avatar for Canadab
Member since 2018
This is some good stuff. I just smoked a second bowl, and I’m done for the night. It’s quite a heavy hitter. Was worth the price
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for occasionalkb
Member since 2019
It takes very little flower to make this one count. Unbelievable effects that range from functional and calm to euphoric and introspective, on down to couchlock sleepy time, all depending on how much you dose. I’m almost scared to make edibles of this because it is strong AF! A little truly goes a l...
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PKs_Kush
Member since 2018
Extremely enjoyable strain provides a trippy experience Most certainly one of my favourites
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for anthonyg550
Member since 2017
To be honest this is the only strain I have not enjoyed. Every time I have smoked it, it has given me really weird body feeling of feeling sick and it gives me really weird thoughts.
feelings
Photos

User uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian Candy
Avatar for KamloopsBlazers
Member since 2015
Honestly, one of the best strains i've ever smoked. The energy level on this bad boy is unbelievable. Was exhausted. Smoked a bowl and WHAMMO WIRED FOR SOUND and it feels like Jerry Garcia is playing in my ear
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jaxxology
Member since 2018
wow this strain was actually amazing. had been a while since I had such a nice Hybrid. it's quite a specific high every single time. hits in the mouth and teeth first... then it goes up to your forehead and you feel a slight oreakssure and eyesight starts going. followed by it going down to your che...
feelings
Avatar for cbsuero
Member since 2018
This is a very relaxing strain that made my body feel tingly and warm in a matter of minutes. One thing that stood out about this strain was it's positive effects on my mood. I was pretty stressed out when I started smoking and by the time I took my third hit I was in a much more peaceful mood.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for That420blazeitkid
Member since 2018
Definitely some real good OG. Great high! 💪😤👍
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy