It takes very little flower to make this one count. Unbelievable effects that range from functional and calm to euphoric and introspective, on down to couchlock sleepy time, all depending on how much you dose. I’m almost scared to make edibles of this because it is strong AF! A little truly goes a l...
Honestly, one of the best strains i've ever smoked. The energy level on this bad boy is unbelievable. Was exhausted. Smoked a bowl and WHAMMO WIRED FOR SOUND and it feels like Jerry Garcia is playing in my ear
wow this strain was actually amazing. had been a while since I had such a nice Hybrid. it's quite a specific high every single time. hits in the mouth and teeth first... then it goes up to your forehead and you feel a slight oreakssure and eyesight starts going. followed by it going down to your che...
This is a very relaxing strain that made my body feel tingly and warm in a matter of minutes. One thing that stood out about this strain was it's positive effects on my mood. I was pretty stressed out when I started smoking and by the time I took my third hit I was in a much more peaceful mood.