ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Martian Candy
  • Leafly flower of Martian Candy

Hybrid

Martian Candy

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Martian Candy

Martian Candy (also known as Martian Candy OG) is a indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma that is out of this world. This strain smells rich with herbaceous notes and just a hint of eucalyptus. It leans heavily on the body, lowering the eyes immediately after the first puff. Its strong body buzz expands gradually, relaxing the limbs to the point of sedation with continued use. Martian Candy is ideal for patients suffering from stress, anxiety, PTSD, and nausea.  

Reviews

29

Show all

Avatar for fueledbyham
Member since 2016
I am typically a sativa\sativa dom hybrid user due to issues with depression, but WOW is this Martian Candy a great way to shake things up. Very relaxing chill strain, good for putting a smile on a depressed face.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for peacerose
Member since 2016
When I try a strain, I'm looking for relief of fibro symptoms. This is one of the best I've tried for it. A single puff or two during the daytime leaves me pretty functional with this fantastic lightness in my limbs and far less pain. Great relief from pain and fatigue. I find it easier to move, and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for okiseeyou
Member since 2016
GOOD LORD DUDE. World peace would happen if everyone smoked this strain. Happiness is just a whole new thing. Driving is so beautiful on the open country roads. You can focus. Pain is GONE. Daydreaming like nobodies business but still able to multitask. The realms I am getting stuck in are outta thi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for thecatlady92
Member since 2015
My favorite strain so far! Great taste and amazing body high. Plus I feel super happy. Couldn't ask for more!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for IntrusDave
Member since 2016
Very mellow. This is my new go-to strain for overwhelming in-law events. Relaxed me enough to deal with the 25+ people events, without any of them having a clue that I was high the entire day. 1 nice big hit every 60-90 minutes was great. Used in PAX 3 vape. It had a nice taste to it. Earthy with a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Chocolate Diesel
Chocolate Diesel
More THCLeafly flower for Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond
More popularLeafly flower for Game Changer
Game Changer
More popularLeafly flower for 22
22
More popularLeafly flower for Pure Kush
Pure Kush
More popularLeafly flower for CBD OG
CBD OG
More THCLeafly flower for Godfather OG
Godfather OG
More popularLeafly flower for Phantom OG
Phantom OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Martian Candy

Photos

User uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian CandyUser uploaded image of Martian Candy
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More
New Strains Alert: Ape Shit, Devil’s Tit, Illuminati, Acid, and More