ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Master Bubba
  • Leafly flower of Master Bubba

Indica

Master Bubba

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 113 reviews

Master Bubba

Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it’s popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

672 reported effects from 82 people
Relaxed 58%
Sleepy 52%
Euphoric 45%
Happy 42%
Hungry 37%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 28%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

113

Show all

Avatar for ohjeez
Member since 2013
Bubba Master is a super strong indica that will definitely knock you out. It hits quick and gives you a body high and major couch lock for a few hours. Pace yourself with this stuff. It's good for relieving pain and stress. When you need to get to sleep and nothing else works, smoke some Bubba.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for BudBrained
Member since 2016
One of my new favorite strains!!! When I first got my hands on an eighth of this I was skeptical like most people when you're just praying you're getting the quality you're paying for. And man did I!!! Lit up a joint of this bad boy, and it started off very smooth. Gave off a really woodsy, pungent,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for highdealist
Member since 2010
Dense Indica Nug, cloudy trichome coverage. Vaporized .09 providing a physically relaxing experience, thoughts were calm and controlled. Heavy appetite stimulant! Happy.Hungry.Sleepy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungry
Avatar for PalomaPolo
Member since 2016
Bubba-D ( bubba x dynamite )...I love this strain for its relaxing, but not spacey effect. I suffer from PTSD and Adult ADHD and this one helps me focus better. I feel no sense of anxiety either. Def one of my faves.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for XPackerPrideX
Member since 2013
A bud that is great for when you need to rest.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungrySleepyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Master Bubba

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master BubbaUser uploaded image of Master Bubba
more
photos