Master Bubba is the perfect strain for those looking for true indica effects. Bred from Master Kush and Bubba Kush, it’s popular for the treatment of pain, stress and insomnia thanks to the strong body sedation it provides. Master Bubba plants flower at 8 to 9 weeks with smaller, dense buds that can have a fruity, musky aroma. Kush earthiness is the main note in its smooth flavor. This strain can be very potent, making it best in the evening or as a nightcap.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
