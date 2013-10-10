ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Master Yoda

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 172 reviews

Master Yoda

With lab-tested THC levels that reach over 20%, strong medicine, Master Yoda is. This strain, however, is not about brute “Force,” as the original Master Yoda would know, and the sativa side of this mostly indica buzz has just enough of an uplifting balance to please just about anyone. Master Yoda clinched 1st Place at High Times Los Angeles Cannabis Cup in 2012, where the OG Kush and Master Kush cross was already a local favorite. Growers also like this strain for its hybrid resilience and its 8 week flowering time.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

858 reported effects from 119 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 42%
Sleepy 31%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

172

Avatar for ostra
Member since 2015
🔥⚠️🔥 FIRE ALERT 🔥⚠️🔥 Had this as a nug run shatter and the effects were unbelievable. This strain is literally the best about both of its parent strains. It's an awesome, but manageable head rush, it's incredibly calming, gets you laughing, and is a CREEPER! About 15 minutes in, it felt like m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for vengeurban
Member since 2014
this is one of the most potent strains I've ever put into my body. it's almost 4:20 pm right now and I'm still high as all hell from my wake and bake this morning at 9am. I've been smoking solid for a year now and this is by far the best smoke I've had. it's a little harsh on the inhale but coughing...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kosmicleo
Member since 2015
My experience with Master Yoda has been very enjoyable. It offers a strong body high with obvious mental components that uplifted my mood and made me feel very peaceful and introspective. This is real "journey" medicine, great for meditating, visualizing, and listening to music, among other chill ac...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OnePDXOne
Member since 2016
Strain: Yoda (OG Kush / Master Kush cross -- Indica leaning Hybrid) THC: 21.26% CBD: 0.00% Location found: Slabtown Cannabis Proprietors Date purchased: 5.4.16 Price: $8.00/g (May the Fourth be with You sale) Weight: 1.0g Method of Consumption: Herb Iron and small bong Smell: This is my second str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for John_6688
Member since 2013
Awesome bud with great effects and flavor. This is one of my favorite strains for dealing with muscle spasms and nerve pain. The force is strong in this one...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTalkative
Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Master Yoda

Photos

