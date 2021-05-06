Coming to you live from the rings of Saturn, this is Steeltoro coming to you with my review of this glorious strain known as Meat Breath. Warning: this is a VERY fast and hard hitting strain. I do not recommend this for first timers. A super heady high that makes your mind wander. Everything looks like cartoons. I also feel myself getting sleepy already. It's 5:33pm. Next time, I will wait at least until after 7. Eyes are so heavy. Laughing at the smallest of things. This is so great. Use with caution, but I definitely recommend that you give this a try. Magnificent high. Very potent strain. Journey well, all.