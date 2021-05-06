Meat Breath reviews
Meat Breath strain effects
Meat Breath reviews
e........k
May 6, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
This is what I've been searching for! As a mature patient, I've been smoking over 20 years and struggle to get the same high I used to as a teen and in my 20s. I realize it's because I've been missing Meat Breath. This totally takes me back to my years in Socal where all chronic was like MB. This smells just like cat piss. I am flying higher than I have in years with substantial relaxation and pain relief. Don't skip out on Potent Planet, period.
J........7
June 7, 2020
Euphoric
Happy
Smells like rotting meat mixed with a very earthy smell. Taste same as smell. Absolutely amazing. So good. One of my favourite strains. So uplifting and relaxing. Nice balanced strain. Better for late afternoon evenings. Heavy duty. But damn this shit is straight fire.
4........z
February 18, 2021
The flower itself looked and smelled good, the green hit was smooth enough and the high is stony BUT.... Be warned it's taste resembles something like smoking wet weed out of a cardboard pipe. Really brings back the nostalgia of smoking weed from the days it had to be smuggled agross the border in a mule's ass.
N........c
February 8, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
smoke to help treat PTSD and the subsequent, anxiety, depression and insomnia. This a one of the best strains I've found to help induce sleep and combat insomnia. Relaxing in moderation during the daytime. Very unique sour meat odor that is quite pungent, but earthy and overall pleasant tasting. Great medicine.
S........o
December 6, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Coming to you live from the rings of Saturn, this is Steeltoro coming to you with my review of this glorious strain known as Meat Breath. Warning: this is a VERY fast and hard hitting strain. I do not recommend this for first timers. A super heady high that makes your mind wander. Everything looks like cartoons. I also feel myself getting sleepy already. It's 5:33pm. Next time, I will wait at least until after 7. Eyes are so heavy. Laughing at the smallest of things. This is so great. Use with caution, but I definitely recommend that you give this a try. Magnificent high. Very potent strain. Journey well, all.
D........V
August 29, 2020
Euphoric
Sleepy
My new favorite. It smells so rotten and smokes so smooth... some of the best bud ive had in a LONG time
g........c
August 25, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Literally made a Leafly account so I could comment about Meat Breath. My new favorite strain of all time; this shit is real weed. All the other reviews are true, you’re not gonna want to be a Cookies smoker for this one. Expect rotting meat, garlic funk, and diesel. This is such a heavy hitting strain, perfect for nighttime.
e........e
August 12, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
As a disabled pot smoker, this is my new favorite strain. The flavor is just like meat, pungent, smokey, and savory. Definitely starts with feeling heavy in the head and moves down my spine. Really lovely for migraines and EDS pain. Really fucked me up in the best way