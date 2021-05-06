stock photo similar to Meat Breath
IndicaTHC 25%CBG 1%

Meat Breath

aka Meatbreath

Meat Breath is a very indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Meat Breath

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Meat Breath strain effects

Reported by 66 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Meat Breath strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    21% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    18% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Meat Breath products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Meat Breath near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Meat Breath strain reviews66

May 6, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
This is what I've been searching for! As a mature patient, I've been smoking over 20 years and struggle to get the same high I used to as a teen and in my 20s. I realize it's because I've been missing Meat Breath. This totally takes me back to my years in Socal where all chronic was like MB. This smells just like cat piss. I am flying higher than I have in years with substantial relaxation and pain relief. Don't skip out on Potent Planet, period.
35 people found this helpful
June 7, 2020
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Smells like rotting meat mixed with a very earthy smell. Taste same as smell. Absolutely amazing. So good. One of my favourite strains. So uplifting and relaxing. Nice balanced strain. Better for late afternoon evenings. Heavy duty. But damn this shit is straight fire.
19 people found this helpful
February 18, 2021
The flower itself looked and smelled good, the green hit was smooth enough and the high is stony BUT.... Be warned it's taste resembles something like smoking wet weed out of a cardboard pipe. Really brings back the nostalgia of smoking weed from the days it had to be smuggled agross the border in a mule's ass.
19 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Meat Breath strain genetics