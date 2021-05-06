This is what I've been searching for! As a mature patient, I've been smoking over 20 years and struggle to get the same high I used to as a teen and in my 20s. I realize it's because I've been missing Meat Breath. This totally takes me back to my years in Socal where all chronic was like MB. This smells just like cat piss. I am flying higher than I have in years with substantial relaxation and pain relief. Don't skip out on Potent Planet, period.