Medibud (or Medi Bud) is an uplifting hybrid strain of unknown genetic origins, but many attribute its upbeat, active effects to sativa parentage. Others claim Medibud is a 60/40 indica-dominant cross, so it’s possible that this strain expresses itself in various phenotypes. Typically, you can expect high-energy euphoria and heightened sensory awareness from Medibud, but its indica-leaning phenotypes may induce heavier, more relaxing effects. 

631 reported effects from 65 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 64%
Uplifted 63%
Euphoric 61%
Focused 33%

Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
Fortunately I got this strain just before going on a hiking expedition to the Great Smoky Mountains NP. What a perfect match for the strain and the activity! Medi is very energetic and happy. This high is very strong but no paranoia. One thing I really love about this strain is that there's no red ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Very FINE Herb!...Our YHS Budtender blessed us with a beautiful quarter of fresh, well cured, hefty dence buds...Color is soft green covered with orange hairs. White sugary gland sacs are noticeably visable...Tastes of vanilla and honey with undertones of berry-pine...delicious! We smoked in glas...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for annalopez
Member since 2015
I get debilitating migraines and medi bud is amazing within 10 min I'm up and ready to go best strain for migraines
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for pjberk
Member since 2015
Well trimmed, reds and dusky green prevail. Orbs of glistening thc, cbd. This marijuana is real kind. Calming, Nurturing, sleep if you want to. Rest Assured. Good High. Easy to smoke on a little water. No coughing. Many thanks to our local AZ dispensary.
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for TucsonToke
Member since 2016
Great strain. Looks and smokes beautifully, top shelf in my opinion. Blends a happy energetic buzz with a relaxed body feeling. Highly recommended, enjoy!
HappyTalkativeUplifted
