It is a really good strain for daily use. I can compare it with a Super Lemon Haze or Citrix in terms of flavour (all three sweet, lemony) and feelings Creative and Uplifted. It made me proud of myself for a moment, and this is the power that has this strain on me.
Overall, a fairly calm and easy going strain. Personally, it provided a body relaxation which was great for my lower back and knees. I actually had to pause and actively sense if I had significant pain. The high is fairly mellow and light. Certainly capability of doing most activities in and around ...
This strain has positive effect on me even if day was negative this make everything alright. The weed stimulation start off in the mind then thru your whole body. Time of day morning, afternoon and evening is all good