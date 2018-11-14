ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
MediHaze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain MediHaze.

Effects

110 people reported 884 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 40%
Focused 38%
Energetic 31%
Stress 46%
Pain 41%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

136

justgrassy
Member since 2020
Great strain — surprisingly soothing and consistent high.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Lionel99
Member since 2020
It is a really good strain for daily use. I can compare it with a Super Lemon Haze or Citrix in terms of flavour (all three sweet, lemony) and feelings Creative and Uplifted. It made me proud of myself for a moment, and this is the power that has this strain on me.
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Brad963
Member since 2020
Great taste, excellent effect
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Photos

-Tulian-
Member since 2019
Clear headed and energetic high that after an hour or so promotes relaxation and good night sleep without sedation
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
muteman
Member since 2019
Overall, a fairly calm and easy going strain. Personally, it provided a body relaxation which was great for my lower back and knees. I actually had to pause and actively sense if I had significant pain. The high is fairly mellow and light. Certainly capability of doing most activities in and around ...
Relaxed
DominantGene
Member since 2019
This strain has positive effect on me even if day was negative this make everything alright. The weed stimulation start off in the mind then thru your whole body. Time of day morning, afternoon and evening is all good
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly