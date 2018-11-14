ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. MediHaze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of MediHaze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.5 139 reviews

MediHaze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 139 reviews

MediHaze

MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

110 people reported 884 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 40%
Focused 38%
Energetic 31%
Stress 46%
Pain 41%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 34%
Inflammation 28%
Dry mouth 12%
Dry eyes 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

139

Show all

Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🤗🌲 MediHaze is the ULTIMATE wake & bake strain! I didn't know what to expect so I made sure it was a strain I tried with a freshly rested mind. The smell and taste was very spicy and earthy... honestly kind of reminds me of the old school pretendo that used to float around. The high is fantatsic. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for badangel00013
Member since 2016
MediHaze, (aka Boaty McBoatface) The strain I got was double the CBD from Tweed. Nice smell, smooth smoke, effects come on around 10-15mins later. Nice and alert, good low dose thc makes the head tingle a little but great for daytime and being social. Uplifting high and a great pain reliever. A per...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for psychedelicshrugs
Member since 2017
I got this under the name Boaty McBoatface from Tweed with 4/9 thc/cbd. This is a great beginner strain. It helps with my physical pain and keeps my anxiety at bay, while maintaining a clear head. No feeling high, just a pleasant, comfortable, chillness. It does cause me major dry mouth, very mild ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for feistyalita
Member since 2016
I was looking for something, ANYTHING , to alleviate nausea from treatment and I am able to eat, keep it down AND still function!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for nmchuck
Member since 2015
This is one of my top 5. I'm always excited to see it on the menu, which around here (Roswell, NM) is every few months. An incredibly relaxing strain. Calms my muscle spasms and makes me remember to eat...a lot. The munchies are strong with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find MediHaze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry MediHaze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of MediHaze
User uploaded image of MediHaze
User uploaded image of MediHaze
User uploaded image of MediHaze
User uploaded image of MediHaze
User uploaded image of MediHaze

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
MediHaze

Products with MediHaze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for MediHaze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018
The Top Trending CBD Cannabis Strains of 2018
10 cannabis strains that won’t make you (as) hungry
10 cannabis strains that won’t make you (as) hungry
The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains
The Most Underrated CBD Cannabis Strains

Most popular in