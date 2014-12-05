- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.
Effects
