Hybrid

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Medusa mixes smooth, sweet flavors with an earthy aroma of fresh blueberries to create a compelling hybrid. Using their strain Misty, Nirvana Seeds has developed a strong mix of sedating body effects with balanced and clear cerebral activity. Medical consumers appreciate Medusa’s ability to combat sleep issues and body pains.

    Avatar for chris.castro81
    Member since 2012
    This stuff hits you in under a minute. The smoke itself is very smooth although after you exhale, the coughing is almost inevitable. You’ll start feeling the pressure build behind your nose and the couch-lock comes shortly after. Dam, my arm feels like wooden blocks right now. Now, my legs…I’m like ...
    EuphoricHappy
    Avatar for monstapuss
    Member since 2015
    The feeling almost reminds me of gooey. Was in some good pain earlier & wanted to sleep, but pain kept me awake. Tried this from Reef (Queen Creek) in crumble, not expecting much. Was very pleasantly surprised! Take small hits, I suggest, cuz it's fairly harsh & hits hard!! You feel it instantly,...
    EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for dfirth
    Member since 2015
    One of my favorite strains as of late. The smell is of a sweet, strong aroma and the taste mimics this description with its hard-hitting, sweet, milky smoke. The high is a euphoria engrained with deep thoughts and happy times. The high of the perfect length. I highly recommend it.
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
    Avatar for strychninecandy
    Member since 2014
    I recently vaped the last of my medusa flowers from my new herbalizer. thc was 19.6%. the taste was light, exceptionally smooth and minty/herbaceous and mildly earthy. the high was near instantaneous, energetic with pleasant throbbing concentration around my eyes and temple. this is a good choic...
    EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
    Avatar for chase185
    Member since 2015
    It's above average. I smoked it out of a vapor and it was very euphoric. Then we pulled out the gravity hammer and got really high
    EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
