Widow’s Glaze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Medusa and GMOG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Widow’s Glaze is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Widow’s Glaze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Widow’s Glaze’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Widow’s Glaze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







