Melem is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lem and Watermelon Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Melem is a unique and versatile strain, beloved by cannabis enthusiasts for its balanced effects and delightful flavor profile. Melem boasts a THC content of around 18%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency provides a pleasant and manageable experience for all types of users. Leafly customers report that Melem delivers effects that include a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and heightened creativity. This well-rounded strain is perfect for social gatherings or winding down after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Melem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics make it a versatile option for managing a variety of conditions. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Melem features flavors like earthy, sweet, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and sedative effects. The average price of Melem typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a reliable and enjoyable cannabis experience. Melem is a strain that offers a little something for everyone, whether you're looking to relax, get creative, or alleviate medical symptoms. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Melem, we invite you to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review. Your feedback helps the cannabis community discover and appreciate the qualities of this exceptional strain.