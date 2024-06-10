I'm vaping a 90% concentrate - terp sauce - from a nectar collector and slowly am getting extremely high. 🎈Oh my goodness, am I ever relaxed! The buzz is kind of like living inside of a marshmallow. A slow, low, jazzy kind of buzz. I love indicas, so this strain is perfect for me. The taste? Omgoodness! The terp sauce tastes like straight-up sweet melon. A possible new favorite, as I'm finding slowly that it eases the pain of degenerative disc disease and 9 herniated discs that I have. 🌸