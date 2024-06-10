Melon Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Melon Cake.

Melon Cake strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Talkative

Melon Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

June 10, 2024
I'm vaping a 90% concentrate - terp sauce - from a nectar collector and slowly am getting extremely high. 🎈Oh my goodness, am I ever relaxed! The buzz is kind of like living inside of a marshmallow. A slow, low, jazzy kind of buzz. I love indicas, so this strain is perfect for me. The taste? Omgoodness! The terp sauce tastes like straight-up sweet melon. A possible new favorite, as I'm finding slowly that it eases the pain of degenerative disc disease and 9 herniated discs that I have. 🌸
June 30, 2023
This is a good strain if you’re trying to kick back on the couch and watch a movie and not fall asleep. It’s a great body high and let’s you have a clear head. This is a great strain for anyone with pain. Really good hybrid.
August 25, 2023
Very good flower! Love the smell Don’t smoke if you have something to do! It’s more of a late night smoke! If you have a chance to find this strain I’d pick some up it would be on my list to pick up!

