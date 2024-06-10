stock photo similar to Melon Cake
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Melon Cake

Melon Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Melon and Wedding Cake. Melon Cake is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Melon Cake effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Melon Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Dream City, Melon Cake features flavors like melon, vanilla, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Melon Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Melon Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Melon Cake strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Talkative

Melon Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Melon Cake strain reviews3

June 10, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I'm vaping a 90% concentrate - terp sauce - from a nectar collector and slowly am getting extremely high. 🎈Oh my goodness, am I ever relaxed! The buzz is kind of like living inside of a marshmallow. A slow, low, jazzy kind of buzz. I love indicas, so this strain is perfect for me. The taste? Omgoodness! The terp sauce tastes like straight-up sweet melon. A possible new favorite, as I'm finding slowly that it eases the pain of degenerative disc disease and 9 herniated discs that I have. 🌸
3 people found this helpful
June 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
This is a good strain if you’re trying to kick back on the couch and watch a movie and not fall asleep. It’s a great body high and let’s you have a clear head. This is a great strain for anyone with pain. Really good hybrid.
August 25, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Very good flower! Love the smell Don’t smoke if you have something to do! It’s more of a late night smoke! If you have a chance to find this strain I’d pick some up it would be on my list to pick up!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Melon Cake strain genetics