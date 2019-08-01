ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Melonade
  4. Reviews

Melonade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Melonade.

Reviews

6

Avatar for LeaflyStoneS
Member since 2019
Nice strain gives nice mixture of euphoria and engry
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Sean1982
Member since 2015
This weed is Beyoncé.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Dhehrer
Member since 2019
Digging the mix of euphoria and energy! Definitely a fan.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dankdude42069
Member since 2018
subtly fruity and a nice relaxed yet aware buzz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for LitimusMaximus
Member since 2019
Just got this! I’m primarily a vape so I got this stuff and it honestly took me on this beautiful and majestic journey back to my honeymoon! There was a strain my wife and I were hitting and it just made us feel so positive and full of joy and relaxed... this strain does just that, and more! I work ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Datayoda
Member since 2017
This stuff will get you flying. I get crazy horny and so happy on this strain. Vaping it tastes like chlorine but who cares about taste. 5 bowls and I barely can function the next day. Crazy strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted