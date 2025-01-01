stock photo similar to Melted Scoopz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Melted Scoopz
Melted Scoopz is a cannabis strain bred by Cookies. Melted Scoopz is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Runtz. Cookies argue that Melted Scoopz features a lot of the traits that allowed Sunset Sherbet to kick off the modern era of exotics. Melted Scoopz phenos will finish up in about eight to nine weeks.
