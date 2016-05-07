ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Home
  Strains
  Memory Loss
Memory Loss

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

    surfingramps
    Member since 2016
    Dank and powerful, this crazy train wisps one off into the wild, turbulant realm of confusion. Mind lock! Dazing into space with Perma smile! Holding vape pen like a microphone, unable to lift it yet again to my lips... 5 star!!! Slayed stomach ailment. Relaxed aching muscles. Reduced me into a ...
    Euphoric Giggly Happy Hungry Relaxed
    HIM916
    Member since 2016
    Memory loss is a strain for those who want to get up and go without any physical lag. Felt good 😊 after onset of effects. Strong odor of fruit and incense and a beautiful green color. Best if used for activities like chores or idle time activities like games. After the initial effects subsided, I f...
    Aroused Creative Energetic Focused Happy
    aliceinwonderland17
    Member since 2016
    Lol this strain is so true to its name. About an hour into smoking this, I lost my phone/keys/purse. But the upside, is that it's bomb. Heady high, with some body effects. Would recommend if you wanna kick back & "forget" the world 😂😂😂
    Euphoric Focused Talkative
    deadlightbulb
    Member since 2016
    🙉🦄 Memory Loss is a strain that will not get lost in my memory. It embodies everything that makes an epic sativa epic. I can't get over how amazing this strain actually is. The haze running through it is definitely noticeable. Such a fantastic head change. I was actually very focused and very ston...
    Aroused Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused
    LotusKai
    Member since 2017
    This is an extremely potent, mind-altering cannabis. Went to the shop looking for something to take me on a mental vacation. This did the job (sorta.) I use cannabis both recreationally and medicinally (I suffer from Schizoaffective disorder, BPD, and ADD) and while the body and physical head high a...
    Talkative Tingly
    Lineage

    First strain parent
    Face Off OG
    parent
    Second strain parent
    Amnesia Haze
    parent
    Strain
    Memory Loss

    New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More
    New Strains Alert: King Cake, Memory Loss, Urkle Train Haze, and More