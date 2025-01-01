Mendo Sunshine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Purps and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mendo Sunshine is a breath of fresh air, with its bright and uplifting effects that transport you to a sunny day in the Mendocino County hills. Mendo Sunshine is moderately potent, with an average THC content of around 18%. This makes it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Mendo Sunshine's effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mendo Sunshine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics offer a sense of calm without sedation, making it a great choice for managing mood-related conditions. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Mendo Sunshine features flavors like pineapple, citrus, and earthiness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its fruity and herbal aroma. The average price of Mendo Sunshine typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an accessible option for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a balanced and flavorful experience. Mendo Sunshine is a delightful hybrid strain that offers a sunny disposition and a taste of the California countryside. If you've had the pleasure of trying Mendo Sunshine, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.