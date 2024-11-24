Mezcal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is named after the Mexican alcoholic drink made from agave, which has a smoky and sweet flavor. Mezcal is 27.11% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mezcal effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mezcal when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Superior Flowers and Glorious Cannabis Co., Mezcal features flavors like citrus, berry, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Mezcal typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Mezcal is a rare and potent strain that can deliver a smooth and uplifting high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mezcal, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







