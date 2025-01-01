Mi Mo Stash is an sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Mo Stache Genetics in 2023, from a genetic cross of Mimosa x Grandpa’s Stash. This strain has uplifting, happy effects that keep consumers energized while still helping mitigate symptoms of neurological pain and inflammation. Mi Mo Stash grows easily into tall, stretched plants and offers medium-to-high yields that flower within 70 days. This genetic blend gives Mi Mo Stash a palate of citrus, sweet, skunky, and earthy terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mi Mo Stash, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.