  3. Middlefork x Pineapple Express
Sativa

4.9 11 reviews

Middlefork x Pineapple Express is a 75% sativa strain from western Washington that combines the best of both parents: a pungent pineapple aroma and heavy resin production. Notes of berry and earthiness accent the dominant fruity aroma of this strain, bringing fragrant intricacy to this sativa hybrid. Bliss and euphoria overcome the mind, lulling you into a deep sense of calm and contentment. In addition to its rich terpene profile, Middlefork x Pineapple Express typically demonstrates a high cannabinoid content that can stretch beyond 20% THC.

Lineage

First strain parent
Middlefork
parent
Second strain parent
Pineapple Express
parent
Strain
