Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Middlefork x Pineapple Express.

Avatar for goldbudd
Member since 2016
This strain made me euphoric almost immediately. I felt great and say down for quite a while until falling asleep. It hits you quickly, but is an enjoyable high that will stay with you until sleep.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for AMerryMartian
Member since 2017
My initial experience with Pineapple X is joyous. I feel immediately uplifted and am very talkative! Energized awareness is the feeling as it does its work over a few hours. It tastes sweet (like raspberries and honey, maybe?) and was pleasant from pipe to windpipe. I found an ounce for $99 and am h...
Avatar for ElGonzito
Member since 2015
Grower: TopShelf THC: 21.9 CBD 00.3 This is one heck of a party strain. This strain is super fun and uplifting and can turn a bad day into a good one. Very euphoric and giggly with a boost in energy that will help keep you up at night for those long gaming sessions or night out. Starts out with a ve...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for tenbillionbudz
Member since 2015
Pineapple Express is a great relaxing strain a mild high that brings you up and keeps you there as any good sativa should. Great for deep thinking and good conversations. Mildly active with creative thoughts. Definitely a great addition to the stash. 4/5
Avatar for ghettomagick
Member since 2015
A great strain, leaves you feeling happy, and euphoric. Gives you an appetite and keeps you aware.
Avatar for HarletCat1
Member since 2015
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative