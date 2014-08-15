We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
My initial experience with Pineapple X is joyous. I feel immediately uplifted and am very talkative! Energized awareness is the feeling as it does its work over a few hours. It tastes sweet (like raspberries and honey, maybe?) and was pleasant from pipe to windpipe. I found an ounce for $99 and am h...
Grower: TopShelf THC: 21.9 CBD 00.3 This is one heck of a party strain. This strain is super fun and uplifting and can turn a bad day into a good one. Very euphoric and giggly with a boost in energy that will help keep you up at night for those long gaming sessions or night out. Starts out with a ve...
Pineapple Express is a great relaxing strain a mild high that brings you up and keeps you there as any good sativa should. Great for deep thinking and good conversations. Mildly active with creative thoughts. Definitely a great addition to the stash. 4/5