Mikado strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Hungry

Relaxed

Mikado strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • PTSD
    50% of people say it helps with PTSD

June 7, 2024
The smell of this flower is amazing the mikado I am smoking is from heavyweight heads and it has a smooth smoke to it (doesn’t burn the throat) I have PTSD and sometimes struggle to get to sleep and rolled a mini and tapped out half way through because I was starting to pass out by far one of my top 5’s
Yesterday
Grown by Legacy Organics in WA. It had an herbal, piney aroma and was nice and sticky. Mainly herbal in flavor and the high was very relaxing and stoney. Gave me the munchies and had me yawnin' pretty quick! Great for those with high tolerances!

