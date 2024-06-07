Mikado reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mikado.
r........4
June 7, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
The smell of this flower is amazing the mikado I am smoking is from heavyweight heads and it has a smooth smoke to it (doesn’t burn the throat) I have PTSD and sometimes struggle to get to sleep and rolled a mini and tapped out half way through because I was starting to pass out by far one of my top 5’s
P........r
Yesterday
Hungry
Relaxed
Grown by Legacy Organics in WA. It had an herbal, piney aroma and was nice and sticky. Mainly herbal in flavor and the high was very relaxing and stoney. Gave me the munchies and had me yawnin' pretty quick! Great for those with high tolerances!