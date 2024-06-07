stock photo similar to Mikado
HybridTHC 12%CBD 0%

Mikado

Mikado is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two landrace strains. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa, offering a predominantly relaxing and soothing cannabis experience. Mikado is celebrated for its calming effects and ability to provide a sense of tranquility, making it an appealing choice for those seeking relaxation and relief. Mikado typically features a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Mikado effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, promoting a sense of well-being, and aiding with sleep. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mikado when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Its indica-dominant genetics make it an effective option for both physical and mental relief. Bred by Hazeman Seeds, Mikado features flavors like earthy, berry, and a hint of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming qualities. The average price of Mikado typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking relaxation and relief. Mikado is the strain of choice when you're looking for a calming and soothing cannabis experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Mikado, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Mikado

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Mikado strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Relaxed

Mikado strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Lack of appetite
    50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • PTSD
    50% of people say it helps with PTSD
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Mikado products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Mikado near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Mikado strain reviews2

June 7, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
The smell of this flower is amazing the mikado I am smoking is from heavyweight heads and it has a smooth smoke to it (doesn’t burn the throat) I have PTSD and sometimes struggle to get to sleep and rolled a mini and tapped out half way through because I was starting to pass out by far one of my top 5’s
Yesterday
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Grown by Legacy Organics in WA. It had an herbal, piney aroma and was nice and sticky. Mainly herbal in flavor and the high was very relaxing and stoney. Gave me the munchies and had me yawnin' pretty quick! Great for those with high tolerances!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight