Milfberry
Milfberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between TK41 and Milf. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Milfberry is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Bakery Genetics, the average price of Milfberry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Milfberry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milfberry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Milfberry strain effects
