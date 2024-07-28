stock photo similar to Milk Monkey
Hybrid

Milk Monkey

Milk Monkey is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Cookies N Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Milk Monkey is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Milk Monkey typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Milk Monkey’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Milk Monkey, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Milk Monkey strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Milk Monkey strain flavors

Cheese

Chemical

Milk Monkey strain helps with

  • Cancer
    100% of people say it helps with Cancer
Milk Monkey strain reviews1

July 28, 2024
Worst strain I ever tried. Dried up, doesn't smell good, doesn't hit & takes 4/5 blunts to feel something...
1 person found this helpful
