stock photo similar to Miracle Candy
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Miracle Candy
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Miracle Candy effects are mostly calming.
Miracle Candy potency is higher THC than average.
Miracle Candy is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Seed Canary and made from a genetic cross of Cap Junky x Zoomiez. This pedigree creates prismatic, high-yielding, and dense buds with shades of green and purple under ample trichomes. Most phenotypes produce terpene profiles with aromas and flavors of sweet candy, citrus, and petrol. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Candy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Miracle CandyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Miracle Candy strain effects
Miracle Candy strain flavors
Miracle Candy strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Miracle Candy products near you
Similar to Miracle Candy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Miracle Candy strain reviews2
Read all reviews
g........3
October 31, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
t........y
October 15, 2024