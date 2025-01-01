Miracle Grapefruit
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Miracle Grapefruit
MiG
Hybrid
Miracle Grapefruit potency is higher THC than average.
Miracle Grapefruit is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics from a genetic cross of (Tangie x Blueberry Muffin) x MAC 15. This is fruit salad packed in a bowl, with candied grapefruit, Z-like terps. Plants are moderately tall with deep purple and pale green buds and high yields. Miracle Grapefruit has energizing, talkative effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Miracle Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
