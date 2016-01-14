Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Smoking as a concentrate the taste was more grassy with a little sweetness with a skunk smell. Agreed with other reviews that this produces a lot more smoke as well. The high THC gives you an immediate high that stays with you and lowers really nice. Even though it is an Indica, this strain doesn’t...
Very nice strain, could be one of my favorite indica. DEEP body relaxation, not a lazy one though, doesn't knock you out right away but definitely takes the muscle/joint pain away. Very creative and peaceful, very lovely. Recommend for anyone with pain physically or mentally
I’m not an indica person usually, unless i’m trying to ease pain or go to sleep, but this indica is good for day smoking since it doesn’t knock you on your ass like other strains of the same family.
The odor is pungent, almost like beer hops, and the flavor is grassy and lemony. The high is heady a...
Great stuff. Intoxicating smell, excellent taste, and phenomenal high. I'm usually not too big on indicas, but this was a very unique strand. "Happy" is the sensation most seem to associate with this, which I would agree with. Great mood booster which doesn't bog you down.
It's quite potent, an...
Oh my god the smell is so dank. I have to keep it in a concealed jar at all Times otherwise my whole place fills up with the sweet cheesy and citrusy dankness. Very nice high, relaxing yet still functional. The taste is heavenly but the smell is strong af. The serious level of thc makes this one a g...