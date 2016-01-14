ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Misty Kush
  4. Reviews

Misty Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Misty Kush.

Reviews

27

Avatar for MT-Photog
Member since 2018
Love this strain. Gram i picked up listed at 11% thc/9%cbd. Very relaxing, mellow smoke. Uplifting and enjoyable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for ryanmats
Member since 2018
Smoking as a concentrate the taste was more grassy with a little sweetness with a skunk smell. Agreed with other reviews that this produces a lot more smoke as well. The high THC gives you an immediate high that stays with you and lowers really nice. Even though it is an Indica, this strain doesn’t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
Very nice strain, could be one of my favorite indica. DEEP body relaxation, not a lazy one though, doesn't knock you out right away but definitely takes the muscle/joint pain away. Very creative and peaceful, very lovely. Recommend for anyone with pain physically or mentally
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty KushUser uploaded image of Misty Kush
more
photos
Avatar for julik
Member since 2017
I’m not an indica person usually, unless i’m trying to ease pain or go to sleep, but this indica is good for day smoking since it doesn’t knock you on your ass like other strains of the same family. The odor is pungent, almost like beer hops, and the flavor is grassy and lemony. The high is heady a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for patriotplayer90
Member since 2017
Great stuff. Intoxicating smell, excellent taste, and phenomenal high. I'm usually not too big on indicas, but this was a very unique strand. "Happy" is the sensation most seem to associate with this, which I would agree with. Great mood booster which doesn't bog you down. It's quite potent, an...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for leobt
Member since 2017
Great strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Mamen3000
Member since 2016
Oh my god the smell is so dank. I have to keep it in a concealed jar at all Times otherwise my whole place fills up with the sweet cheesy and citrusy dankness. Very nice high, relaxing yet still functional. The taste is heavenly but the smell is strong af. The serious level of thc makes this one a g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings