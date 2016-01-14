ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Misty Kush
Indica

Misty Kush

Misty Kush

Misty Kush’s genetics include two of the most famous indica plants, White Widow and  Northern Lights, along with another strong indica, Shiva. Given its origins, it may be surprising that this strain’s effects tend to be more uplifting and mental than is usually expected from an indica. Misty Kush was created by breeders at Nirvana Seeds and quickly gained a following in its native Amsterdam. Misty are true indicas as plants; they’re short in stature and will flower in 8 to 9 weeks. Indoor growing is best, but the plants’ strong stink may be a problem. This is one of those strains that truly has a “sweet stink” ranging from rotten fruit to old socks. Luckily, the taste is pure sugary goodness.

Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
I was very pleased with this strain. My dealer said it is og kush crossed with misty and hawaiin snow. The buds are dense sticky and smell very strongly of citrus. I have to keep this in a glass jar because the smell is very pungant. The high the strain provided me was very pleasant, happy, and uppy...
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for lushesgreens
Member since 2016
Very nice strain, could be one of my favorite indica. DEEP body relaxation, not a lazy one though, doesn't knock you out right away but definitely takes the muscle/joint pain away. Very creative and peaceful, very lovely. Recommend for anyone with pain physically or mentally
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mattman420
Member since 2012
Very good strain I would recommend this for anyone with M.S.
HappyHungryTingly
Avatar for julik
Member since 2017
I’m not an indica person usually, unless i’m trying to ease pain or go to sleep, but this indica is good for day smoking since it doesn’t knock you on your ass like other strains of the same family. The odor is pungent, almost like beer hops, and the flavor is grassy and lemony. The high is heady a...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for digitalsunrise25
Member since 2015
This is hands down the best bud I have smoked in years.
EuphoricGigglyHappy
