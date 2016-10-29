Moloka’i Purpz is a luscious Hawaiian landrace strain from the island of Moloka’i. With deep purple hues and an aroma so rich with grape and berry that some might say it even “smells purple,” Moloka’i Purpz delivers sedating effects ideal for those suffering from insomnia and stress. Anticipate a flavor as rich as the smell, with notes of exotic berry and grape intermixed with a sweet skunkiness. This indica-dominant strain is extremely relaxing, lulling the body and mind into a state of weighted tranquility.