Moloka’i Purpz reviews

Avatar for cloverman
Member since 2015
An amazing strain that when I spot it, I get it. Superb flavour with such amazing grape and berry taste. The high is beautiful and a perfect night time tree. Your local neighbourhood stoner man
Avatar for moneymayn
Member since 2015
it is a very wonderful strain tastes great very wonderful time vaping this strain has you in a tanacious and charismatic mood.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
A Hawaiian landrace strain that originates from the island of Moloka'i. Moloka'i Purpz gets her lovely purple hues from being cultivated above the ocean on the highest sea cliffs in the world. A truly special and unique strain, Moloka'i Purpz is a powerful contender in any grow environment, withsta...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
