Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A Hawaiian landrace strain that originates from the island of Moloka'i. Moloka'i Purpz gets her lovely purple hues from being cultivated above the ocean on the highest sea cliffs in the world.
A truly special and unique strain, Moloka'i Purpz is a powerful contender in any grow environment, withsta...