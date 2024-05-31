Monkey Punch reviews
Monkey Punch strain effects
Monkey Punch strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
J.........
May 31, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Monkey Punch makes you as hungry as a monkey and punches you to sleep. Lime-y flavor, smooth smoke, and sticky enough to let you know what you're getting into. fire got me stuck
c........o
October 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Found it in Tha Mai, Chanthaburi province, Thailand! Suffering for fibromyalgia, this strain really helps when you've nothing to do and want to relax. Not very sleepy but quite relaxing.