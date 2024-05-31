Monkey Punch
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Monkey Punch effects are mostly calming.
Monkey Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Monkey Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rafiki and Purple Punch. This strain is a funky and fruity smoke that will make you feel relaxed and happy. Monkey Punch is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Monkey Punch effects include sleepy, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Monkey Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Good Day Farm, Monkey Punch features flavors like grape, citrus, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Monkey Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find that is only available at select dispensaries in Tennessee. Monkey Punch is part of the Swamp Grass series by Good Day Farm, a collection of pre-ground flower that is easy to roll or pack in your bowl. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Monkey Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Monkey PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Monkey Punch strain effects
Monkey Punch strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Monkey Punch products near you
Similar to Monkey Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—