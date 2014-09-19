We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
True to it’s smell: Pepper! I’ve been searching for a go-to sativa dominant hybrid for a couple of months and this one takes the cake. Immediate euphoria fades into a steady stream of creative focus, without the galloping heartbeat I often get from a pure sativa.
One of my many top favorites. I have realy bad anxiety and tend to lean more towards an indica strain and this one did it. I was calm through consuming and after. A great uplifting strain that helps alot.