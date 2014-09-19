ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monster Cookies.

Effects

208 people reported 1677 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 1%

Avatar for JayePM
Member since 2019
It’s extremely calming , I’m literally just floating, cruising baby , I’m feeling creative and forward thinking as well
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Canthejake
Member since 2020
This shit ain’t no gas bruh this shit gaaassss gaaasss bruh
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hcazrellim
Member since 2015
True to it’s smell: Pepper! I’ve been searching for a go-to sativa dominant hybrid for a couple of months and this one takes the cake. Immediate euphoria fades into a steady stream of creative focus, without the galloping heartbeat I often get from a pure sativa.
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Rojachick
Member since 2015
Hit my acute anxiety within 5-10 minutes. Mood improved within 15. I’d rec this for date night as well, definitely a pm strain.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jugs97
Member since 2020
great indica strain taste great as well. you can definitely taste the girl scout cookies. great relaxing high overall. earthy sweet smell.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Corniliusjackson
Member since 2019
Super chill relaxing high. Definitely a night time bud that you cant go wrong with.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bml420
Member since 2019
One of my many top favorites. I have realy bad anxiety and tend to lean more towards an indica strain and this one did it. I was calm through consuming and after. A great uplifting strain that helps alot.
HappyRelaxedUplifted