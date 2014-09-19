ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 312 reviews

Monster Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Monster Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Monster Cookies is an 80% indica cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple that delivers a jarring dose of euphoria and relaxation. Its aroma is dominated by earthy notes, enriched by a grape and berry scent passed on by Granddaddy Purple. Hues of purple and green weave together under a silver blanket of crystal trichomes, colors that continue to darken with maturation. Calming sedation wells up over time, making this strain ideal for late night use. 

Effects

Show all

208 people reported 1677 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 46%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 1%

Reviews

312

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Monster Cookies
First strain child
Travel Joint
child
Second strain child
Hulkamania
child

