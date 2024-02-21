I just started getting into using whole flower with a dry herb vaporizer. I wanted something with a higher CBD content (which why is that so hard to find??) and this was the one one of my local budtenders recommended. Being new to whole flower, the taste took a bit to get used to, but it’s not bad, just was different for me. I like it a lot more now after having had a few bowls worth. I’ve been taking it before bed mostly, to calm down my brain which never shuts up, and to help ease chronic pain (one of the biggest factors in why I can’t sleep). I’ve had many good rests thanks this to this strain. It’s also nice for a daytime too, if I need to unwind and be social. Took some before the family Christmas gathering as being someone who’s autistic, as much as I love being with folks, it can so easily get to be too much and end up with me having a meltdown. Well, this strain sure makes a difference and I was just happy and chill and enjoyed myself more than I had in a long time at a social thing. TL;DR, this strain is one of my go-tos when I need to relax (not necessarily sleep, but it helps chill me out enough to do so). It helps me be present and makes social settings that are usually draining for me much more enjoyable.