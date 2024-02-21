Moon Berry reviews
Moon Berry strain effects
Moon Berry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
w........2
February 21, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
THCA is a god send in illegal states and this is my favorite strain! Deeply relaxing without couch-lock and the taste is amazing. Almost like creamy berries. Cant recommend enough.
b........r
August 25, 2023
Talkative
Perfectly balanced strain.
b........a
October 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Great berry undertones, a good weekday evening strain for me
R........h
February 19, 2024
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
music notes are felt and experienced profoundly. relaxation and a couch lock feel comes in waves. intermingled with upbeat relaxation vibes. Having munchies with different textures/tastes create unique mouth experience. this strain promotes the desire to eat ie munchies. it's great for IBD peeps, who don't want to eat because of pain. moon berry: hybrid indica Dom. thc 7.7mg/g, CBD 4.0mg/g total terprnes: 1.22% aroma: berries, lemon, cream terprnes: myrcene, pinene, limonene
e........o
August 15, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
it's very good flower, with a very fresh taste
s........e
Yesterday
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I just started getting into using whole flower with a dry herb vaporizer. I wanted something with a higher CBD content (which why is that so hard to find??) and this was the one one of my local budtenders recommended. Being new to whole flower, the taste took a bit to get used to, but it’s not bad, just was different for me. I like it a lot more now after having had a few bowls worth. I’ve been taking it before bed mostly, to calm down my brain which never shuts up, and to help ease chronic pain (one of the biggest factors in why I can’t sleep). I’ve had many good rests thanks this to this strain. It’s also nice for a daytime too, if I need to unwind and be social. Took some before the family Christmas gathering as being someone who’s autistic, as much as I love being with folks, it can so easily get to be too much and end up with me having a meltdown. Well, this strain sure makes a difference and I was just happy and chill and enjoyed myself more than I had in a long time at a social thing. TL;DR, this strain is one of my go-tos when I need to relax (not necessarily sleep, but it helps chill me out enough to do so). It helps me be present and makes social settings that are usually draining for me much more enjoyable.
t........n
June 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Dry eyes
Good vibes, relaxing yet fully in control of myself. Great flavour and aroma, perfect for chilling out after the bar