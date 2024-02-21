Moon Berry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moon Berry.

Moon Berry strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Energetic

Talkative

Moon Berry strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea

Moon Berry reviews

February 21, 2024
THCA is a god send in illegal states and this is my favorite strain! Deeply relaxing without couch-lock and the taste is amazing. Almost like creamy berries. Cant recommend enough.
3 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Perfectly balanced strain.
2 people found this helpful
October 6, 2023
Great berry undertones, a good weekday evening strain for me
1 person found this helpful
February 19, 2024
music notes are felt and experienced profoundly. relaxation and a couch lock feel comes in waves. intermingled with upbeat relaxation vibes. Having munchies with different textures/tastes create unique mouth experience. this strain promotes the desire to eat ie munchies. it's great for IBD peeps, who don't want to eat because of pain. moon berry: hybrid indica Dom. thc 7.7mg/g, CBD 4.0mg/g total terprnes: 1.22% aroma: berries, lemon, cream terprnes: myrcene, pinene, limonene
1 person found this helpful
August 15, 2023
August 15, 2023

it's very good flower, with a very fresh taste
Yesterday
Yesterday

I just started getting into using whole flower with a dry herb vaporizer. I wanted something with a higher CBD content (which why is that so hard to find??) and this was the one one of my local budtenders recommended. Being new to whole flower, the taste took a bit to get used to, but it's not bad, just was different for me. I like it a lot more now after having had a few bowls worth. I've been taking it before bed mostly, to calm down my brain which never shuts up, and to help ease chronic pain (one of the biggest factors in why I can't sleep). I've had many good rests thanks this to this strain. It's also nice for a daytime too, if I need to unwind and be social. Took some before the family Christmas gathering as being someone who's autistic, as much as I love being with folks, it can so easily get to be too much and end up with me having a meltdown. Well, this strain sure makes a difference and I was just happy and chill and enjoyed myself more than I had in a long time at a social thing. TL;DR, this strain is one of my go-tos when I need to relax (not necessarily sleep, but it helps chill me out enough to do so). It helps me be present and makes social settings that are usually draining for me much more enjoyable.
June 10, 2024
June 10, 2024

Good vibes, relaxing yet fully in control of myself. Great flavour and aroma, perfect for chilling out after the bar

