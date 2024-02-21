stock photo similar to Moon Berry
HybridTHC 16%CBG 1%

Moon Berry

Moon Berry is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33, Gelato 41, and Gelato 42. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Moon Berry is a rare and potent strain that was bred by Arete Hemp, a family-owned and operated company that is purpose-driven with the sole intentions of helping others. This strain is known for its scents of sweet berry and gas with a creamy undertone. Moon Berry is 16% THCa, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers who enjoy relaxing and soothing effects. Moon Berry is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium. It is not widely available in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moon Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Moon Berry

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Moon Berry strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Moon Berry strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Moon Berry products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Moon Berry near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Moon Berry strain reviews8

February 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
THCA is a god send in illegal states and this is my favorite strain! Deeply relaxing without couch-lock and the taste is amazing. Almost like creamy berries. Cant recommend enough.
3 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Loading...Talkative
Perfectly balanced strain.
2 people found this helpful
October 6, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Great berry undertones, a good weekday evening strain for me
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Moon Berry strain genetics

Strain parent
Gel
Gelato
parent
Moon Berry
MnBrry
Moon Berry