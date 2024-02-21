Moon Berry
Moon Berry is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 33, Gelato 41, and Gelato 42. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Moon Berry is a rare and potent strain that was bred by Arete Hemp, a family-owned and operated company that is purpose-driven with the sole intentions of helping others. This strain is known for its scents of sweet berry and gas with a creamy undertone. Moon Berry is 16% THCa, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers who enjoy relaxing and soothing effects. Moon Berry is a type 1 hemp flower grown indoors in a coco medium. It is not widely available in the market. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moon Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Moon Berry strain effects
Moon Berry strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
