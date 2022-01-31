Moon Boots reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moon Boots.
Moon Boots strain effects
Moon Boots strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
R........1
January 31, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
One of my top heavy hitters. Even for someone with more of a tolerance, this strain hits hard. The terpene count was high for my batch, so keep that in mind. As soon as I opened the jar I could smell orange cream with a little spicy touch to it. Tastes amazing similar to the smell. But wow what a hybrid; body high indica that had me spacy but focused and energetic with the sativa. One of those ‘stoned’ highs that still allows you to get what you need to get done with plenty of relaxation and happiness on your side.
c........k
April 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Don't do it if you need to be active physically. Real chill stuff. Powerful. Yummy hash type flavor. One of the best in my 53 years of smoking.
h........k
September 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Thee 👅 taste! The smell! The feeling… relaxed and focused. 🐝
2........r
January 10, 2022
This strain is so tasty!!!! You can feel a body high almost immediately!!! Great strain!!!
h........2
May 20, 2022
Creative
Energetic
The first Verano flower that I really like. I got the Smalls, which were really were not that small at all. That Caryophyllene is very prominent in the inhale and exhale, and a warm happiness soon follows. More like this please...
P........d
June 25, 2022
Energetic
Happy
I normally get crazy anxious or nervous these days smoking pot, this is the opposite of that. I didn't once feel anxious or nervous, good stuff. Nice taste, smooth. Was hoping for skunky but not really.
f........2
March 16, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Wow I am very impressed with this strain. It hits really smooth (Pax 3) and has a decent flavor, but not too overpowering. This is my new go to for when I get in a mid day slump. Instantly wakes me up if I'm feeling drowsy and makes me feel like doing stuff.
H........r
March 31, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
So the label reads "50/50 Hybrid" but my experience was largely energetic - buzzy even. I felt productive and maybe a little chatty... unusual for me with an "indica-dominant hybrid" as the Leadly description reads. Overall loved the high and looking to repurchase as much as I can find of this shit.