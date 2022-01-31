stock photo similar to Moon Boots
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Moon Boots

Alright, we'll avoid the urge to make an outer space pun, but seriously...this'll get you there. Moon Boots is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank. It combine the genetics of two legendary strains: the delectable White Tahoe Cookies and MoonBow #75. The plant boasts thick purple leaves and dazzling colas; Archive hypes its stunning bouquet of an aroma, which includes notes of "wild honey...with incense and potpourri touches." Yum. We recommend putting on your Moon Boots in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moon Boots, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Moon Boots strain effects

Reported by 35 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Energetic

Euphoric

Moon Boots strain helps with

  • Inflammation
    16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
Moon Boots strain reviews35

January 31, 2022
One of my top heavy hitters. Even for someone with more of a tolerance, this strain hits hard. The terpene count was high for my batch, so keep that in mind. As soon as I opened the jar I could smell orange cream with a little spicy touch to it. Tastes amazing similar to the smell. But wow what a hybrid; body high indica that had me spacy but focused and energetic with the sativa. One of those ‘stoned’ highs that still allows you to get what you need to get done with plenty of relaxation and happiness on your side.
31 people found this helpful
April 27, 2022
Don't do it if you need to be active physically. Real chill stuff. Powerful. Yummy hash type flavor. One of the best in my 53 years of smoking.
16 people found this helpful
September 24, 2021
Thee 👅 taste! The smell! The feeling… relaxed and focused. 🐝
8 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Moon Boots strain genetics

