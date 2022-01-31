Moon Boots
- Helps with:
Moon Boots effects are mostly energizing.
Moon Boots potency is higher THC than average.
Alright, we'll avoid the urge to make an outer space pun, but seriously...this'll get you there. Moon Boots is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by the all-stars at Archive Seed Bank. It combine the genetics of two legendary strains: the delectable White Tahoe Cookies and MoonBow #75. The plant boasts thick purple leaves and dazzling colas; Archive hypes its stunning bouquet of an aroma, which includes notes of "wild honey...with incense and potpourri touches." Yum. We recommend putting on your Moon Boots in the evening to maximize its stress-free relaxation and gradual sedation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moon Boots, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Moon Boots strain effects
Moon Boots strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
Moon Boots strain genetics
Moon Boots grow information
Moon Boots is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Moon Bow and White Tahoe Cookies. Moon Boots is 25% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for more experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Moon Boots’ effects include uplifted, energetic, and focused, making it perfect for daytime activities. Medical marijuana patients often choose Moon Boots when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and anxiety. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Moon Boots features flavors like pepper, tobacco, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Moon Boots is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Moon Boots, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.