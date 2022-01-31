One of my top heavy hitters. Even for someone with more of a tolerance, this strain hits hard. The terpene count was high for my batch, so keep that in mind. As soon as I opened the jar I could smell orange cream with a little spicy touch to it. Tastes amazing similar to the smell. But wow what a hybrid; body high indica that had me spacy but focused and energetic with the sativa. One of those ‘stoned’ highs that still allows you to get what you need to get done with plenty of relaxation and happiness on your side.