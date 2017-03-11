ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Moon Cookies is a twice deep GSC x GSC cross that is certain to moon rock you! This intergalactic herb’s stinky-sweet terpene profile is a complex melange of dough, earth, and green forest. The effects are those of classic Girl Scout Cookies, and the buds are resinous rocks that are hard and dense. Enjoy Moon Cookies into the afternoon as the physical effects of this strain can get heavier and more sedative with continued consumption. But in good measure, Moon Cookies offers a bright cerebral buzz that can improve mood while its physical effects mute minor physical discomfort, nausea, and stress.     

Avatar for gva1018
Member since 2015
WHOOA!! If this strain doesn't relax you and chill you down for a bit, nothing will!! Taste is amazing, smell of the bud is intoxicating, nice chunky buds! Deep, dark purple flecks, with bright green and a touch of blue!! All around, great for medicinal purposes.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Weiler157
Member since 2017
Once the effects start to settle in after smoking this strain, I start to feel in tune with my life and become very creative
CreativeFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for quendachiefa
Member since 2017
man this strain is love❤⛽🍃 burns hella slow in myraw paper and hemp wrap and help me be more creative when I write 🎧🎤📝I recommend this to everyone
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedSleepy
Avatar for Sondoor
Member since 2017
Got lucky with this find from the grower ''Headlight'' i believe they have a website. Its THC content is straight to the Moon at 33.8% and is definitely for experience users. You really only need 1 hit and that first hit will give you a massive head rush of Pure Euphoria, you may even have to hold o...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Brilliant strain. Happiness in a flower. Creeps up on you, but then warms your mind with euforia and a relaxed feeling that isn't sedative. Though after a few hours you are ready to sleep. Moderate body effects coupled with the mental up tick, make it all encompassing and fairly powerful, in a v...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

GSC
Strain
Moon Cookies

