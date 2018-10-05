ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moon Walk.

3

Avatar for littlerice
Member since 2016
Moon Walk is a smooth smoke and tasty strain. Very good indica for insomnia, pain, and stress. Moon Walk has me rapidly saying Goodnight Moon. 🌙💤
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for RyAn508
Member since 2019
Very relaxing body high, great to take a few bong rips after work and melt away into the couch.
Relaxed
Avatar for Hondo13
Member since 2016
Wowza! Smoked this awhile back probably last year. The high is almost identical to that of Grandaddy Purple. Insane mind and body melting high, full body buzz, deep relaxation but gave me a lot of paranoia and overall for me was a shitty experience same with grandaddy purps. This is a good strain fo...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
