Moonbeam reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Moonbeam.

52

Avatar for InsaneProphet
Member since 2019
Wonderful earthy smell and taste. Nice indica with a blend of body and head highs. I feel focused yet relaxed.
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
I like this strain not sure if I already reviewed it. It is relaxing and has grape tone flavour
Avatar for xxasailasxx
Member since 2018
Not what I was expecting for something that costs 40$, and labeled as “strong indica”. I’m actually quite disappointed. I’ve purchased cheaper strains like Billy Guy and Pink Kush that feel and taste more accurately like an indica. Moonbeam didn’t taste like a usual indica. The taste is too clean a...
Avatar for leafboi69
Member since 2019
This is a really smooth and calming indica. They’re not kidding about the early bedtime. Even with a high tolerance, a tiny bit of this guy in the vape and I’m asleep within an hour.
Avatar for shadytheangel
Member since 2018
I like moonbeam for its powerful body high that puts me to sleep very naturally. It has this nice fruity smell and is very often high in THC.
Avatar for eiverynovak
Member since 2014
I love the taste and smell. So fruity smelling. Very nice for relaxing at home.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Lyndseykmunro
Member since 2018
Some of the best weed I’ve ever tried. By far one of my fav. Strains too. It got me super baked then it put me to sleep I woke up 2 hours later and I still felt the effects. bomb ass ganja. Snoop!!!!
Avatar for AuntJemima420
Member since 2019
Beautiful buds that get me feeling right. Perfect for people who need to de-stress after a long day of work or school. Even though it's not incredibly strong (which is usually what I look for in a strain), it does its job well. Kills my anxiety and makes me feel relaxed yet clearheaded.
HappyRelaxedSleepy