Not what I was expecting for something that costs 40$, and labeled as “strong indica”. I’m actually quite disappointed. I’ve purchased cheaper strains like Billy Guy and Pink Kush that feel and taste more accurately like an indica.
Moonbeam didn’t taste like a usual indica. The taste is too clean a...
Beautiful buds that get me feeling right. Perfect for people who need to de-stress after a long day of work or school. Even though it's not incredibly strong (which is usually what I look for in a strain), it does its job well. Kills my anxiety and makes me feel relaxed yet clearheaded.