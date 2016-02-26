ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Moondance is a sativa-dominant strain that offers a CBD content as high as 11%. With an average THC level of just 4%, consumers will notice only minimal cerebral, euphoric sensations. Candied grape aromas turn to spicy pepper, fresh mint, and sharp pine flavors on the exhale. Stress, body aches, and painful inflammation wither away while the mind is left agile and clear, making this strain an excellent daytime choice for patients and those needing to stay active. Inheriting genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an unknown CBD-rich parent, Moondance is a variation of the better-known MediHaze sativa.

Headache be gone! The pressure from my sinusitis went away with the first rip. I’m a nurse and I’m not a fan of medications (big pharm) so when it comes to treatment.. unless absolutely necessary.. I try avoiding taking pills. During the turn of fall and spring are some of the worst times for me, i...
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Great strain, made me very productive I started cleaning , and changing my room up. Usually I’m always feeling fatigue, this strain changed that.! I recommend this strain for the day. Great flavor, very orange hairs. I have rheumatoid arthritis day I was feeling achy today but this strain helped wi...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
OMG! I found the strain on here 😭! Yes this strain makes my day, and gets me ready for a busy day. It's a creeper, so be cautious. It's a spacey, euphoric, bright, and engaging type of high. Smells like a herby, orange creamsicle. With some tropical and earthiness thrown in there. If you have socia...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
not my jam, made me feel anxious when I wasn't doing something. Great engulfing high for numbing pain though
Energetic
Amazing for pain and headaches!!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Neville's Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Moondance
