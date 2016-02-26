Moondance is a sativa-dominant strain that offers a CBD content as high as 11%. With an average THC level of just 4%, consumers will notice only minimal cerebral, euphoric sensations. Candied grape aromas turn to spicy pepper, fresh mint, and sharp pine flavors on the exhale. Stress, body aches, and painful inflammation wither away while the mind is left agile and clear, making this strain an excellent daytime choice for patients and those needing to stay active. Inheriting genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an unknown CBD-rich parent, Moondance is a variation of the better-known MediHaze sativa.
Moondance
Show all
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2017