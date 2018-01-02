ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Morning Glory
  4. Reviews

Morning Glory reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Morning Glory.

Reviews

12

Avatar for A.alb
Member since 2018
Best Sativa strain for productive and creative mornings. It’s my morning coffee now.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Lalunakitty
Member since 2019
Best strain for an energetic, uplifting high that lasts for hours! Definitely will be purchasing regularly 😉
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for KWGriff
Member since 2018
Another great strain, made me feel very relaxed and calm. Had a nice citrus, pepper taste to it. It is a total stress destroyer. The high for me was a bit heady, but still manageable and later it worked into a nice mellow relaxing body high. Made me want to take a nap and I slept blissfully. I like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jlong1315
Member since 2016
Wow...so i had a couple pre-rolls from Virginia Co and noticed it was 17% THC so i thought ok whatever expecting an average high and smoked half of what was 3/4 gram preroll and was ripped...from head to toe like I used to get back in the day. great trippy high - fantastic strain...don't be fooled ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

Avatar for SafetyLast
Member since 2016
The second strain I ever tried. still one of my favorites. I find this strain to differ in effects between situations. Among friends, this strain provides a chill high, comfortfable leaning back, great for having a relaxed conversation while playing games with friend and having a laugh. After a whil...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for cbjornson
Member since 2017
this is probably close to the best sativa I've ever smoked. I feel like a better person after I smoke this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for cturne04
Member since 2016
I personally love this strain. It's definitely one to get you up and moving. VERY good for stress relief. It's one of my go-to strains for unwinding after a long day at work, when I'm not quite ready to go to bed yet. It can be difficult to locate. Not in every shop, but not super rare either.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for thechef2016
Member since 2016
The taste of Morning Glory first thing in the morning is Absolutely Amazing!!! Like fresh flowers and fresh fruit plus a hint of lavender. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reminds me of the candy, sweet tarts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings