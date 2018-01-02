Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Another great strain, made me feel very relaxed and calm. Had a nice citrus, pepper taste to it. It is a total stress destroyer. The high for me was a bit heady, but still manageable and later it worked into a nice mellow relaxing body high. Made me want to take a nap and I slept blissfully. I like ...
Wow...so i had a couple pre-rolls from Virginia Co and noticed it was 17% THC so i thought ok whatever expecting an average high and smoked half of what was 3/4 gram preroll and was ripped...from head to toe like I used to get back in the day. great trippy high - fantastic strain...don't be fooled ...
The second strain I ever tried. still one of my favorites. I find this strain to differ in effects between situations. Among friends, this strain provides a chill high, comfortfable leaning back, great for having a relaxed conversation while playing games with friend and having a laugh. After a whil...
I personally love this strain. It's definitely one to get you up and moving. VERY good for stress relief. It's one of my go-to strains for unwinding after a long day at work, when I'm not quite ready to go to bed yet. It can be difficult to locate. Not in every shop, but not super rare either.