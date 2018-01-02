Morning Glory by Barney’s Farm is a sativa-dominant hybrid steeped in fundamental genetics. Morning Glory is a cross of Afghani, Hawaiian, and Skunk, and inherits flavorful terpenes from each parent. This strain’s aroma has been described as spicy with notes of lemon and sandalwood. The plant grows fat, resinous colas ideal for extraction while the overall plant structure remains manageable. Morning Glory’s stimulating physical effects and conversent mental state make it a perfect cut to enjoy amongst friends.