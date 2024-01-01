stock photo similar to Sour Peaches
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Sour Peaches

Sour Peaches is a cannabis strain combining AJ's Sour Diesel with Moroccan Peaches. Sour Peaches comes from Purple City Genetics of Oakland, CA in 2024. Sour Peaches grows very large with a very large hash yield of 6 to 7 percent. We're still learning more about Sour Peaches so leave one of the first reviews.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Peaches

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sour Peaches products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sour Peaches near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sour Peaches strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight