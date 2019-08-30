Crossing Appalachia and Temple, Bodhi Seeds created Mountain Temple, a fruity, pungent sativa. It’s sociable and giggly, a perfect strain for a party or a dinner with good friends.
Mountain Temple
write a review
Member since 2015
Mountain Temple
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Crossing Appalachia and Temple, Bodhi Seeds created Mountain Temple, a fruity, pungent sativa. It’s sociable and giggly, a perfect strain for a party or a dinner with good friends.